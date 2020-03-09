Obituary: Edward Culver McKim

Known as “Culver” by his parents’ family, “Mac” by his college friends and wife’s family, and “Ed” by everyone else, he was born in Carbonado, Wash., on April 26, 1926, the son of James and Margaret Culver (McLean) McKim. The family was raised in the Episcopal faith. He lived briefly in Los Angeles, Calif., and Jerome, Ariz., before spending most of his childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah, where his father worked as mine safety inspector for the USGS Bureau of Mines; he later moved to McAlester, Okla., and then to Miami, Okla., where he graduated from high school in 1943. It was there that he started gardening and raising livestock. After high school he lived in Hiawatha, Utah, where his father was the mine superintendent, and, Ed attended Carbon College in Price, Utah, followed by a year at the University of Utah, before transferring to Colorado A & M (now CSU) in Fort Collins, Colo. It was there that he met his future wife, Marilyn Margaret Wheeler, through her brothers and his fellow students, Bob and Bill, and had his future father-in-law as one of his professors.