Obituary: Edward B. Kelley
Ruby Aufderheide

April 5, 1947 — April 1, 2019

Edward Burton Kelley, “Ed” passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. The third child of five children, Ed was born on April 5, 1947 in Battle Mountain, Nevada, to Donald R. and Iva Mae Kelley (Phipps).

He graduated from Gooding High School in 1965 and enrolled at Idaho State University for a year, but was soon drafted into the Navy. In spring, 1968, Ed attended Naval basic training in San Diego, CA. He served 21-months in Vietnam in the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 2 (HS-2). He was honorably discharged in February 1970. During the same year, he married Michelle Darr. Ed re-enrolled in college and despite his humble beginnings, received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Idaho in 1974. In 1978, Ed married Barbara Weigel, where they eventually settled in a log home he built himself in Enumclaw, WA.

He enjoyed a long and fruitful career as a tax analyst/consultant for several fortune 500 companies. Ed was very successful in his field, earning several advanced degrees and served as an Affiliate Associate Professor at the University of Washington in the College of Forest Resources. Fulfilling one of his lifelong dreams, Ed moved to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island in early 2019.

Ed was beloved by everyone he met, but especially his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, sports and family. Since moving to Friday Harbor, he would frequently quipped “I could just pinch myself, I’m the luckiest guy!” Ed lived a remarkable, adventurous life, and truly enjoyed every moment.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, four children Marguerite (Maggie), Amanda, Shaun, and Stephanie, grandchildren Sven, Seena, Kyla, Juno, Mia, Dominic, and Solomon and siblings Kelly Shofner and Donna Phipps, and many nieces and nephews.

