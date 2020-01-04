April 15, 1962—December 30, 2019
DECLO – Edward Alan Woolstenhulme, a 57-year-old resident of Declo, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1962, in Burley, Idaho, to parents, Alfred Edward Woolstenhulme and Arleen Anderson Moore. Alan graduated from Burley High School in 1980 and later started working in the welding industry. Those who knew him knew he was a kind, thoughtful, and a loving soul that would do anything for his family and friends, with the expectation of nothing in return. His expression of love was never lost nor wasted with those who knew him. His memory of love and laughter will remain forever as it recirculates from person to person. Everyone that knew him will be forever thankful and grateful to have had him in their lives.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Anita Kaiser Woolstenhulme; two sons, Zackary (Rikki) Woolstenhulme and RoryJo (Chelsea) Kaiser; one daughter, AnAleshia Woolstenhulme; his father, Ed Woolstenhulme; two sisters, Debbie (Thane) Schlund and Tyanna (Cory) Lierman; and his grandchildren: Nathan, Nicholas, Domanic, and Iysis Woolstenhulme; Ethan and Jacob Kaiser; and Eric Beckmon. He later gained additional siblings, Kim Moore Garlock, Julie Moore Johnson and Jake Moore.
You have free articles remaining.
Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene Moore; his brother, Greg Woolstenhulme; his paternal and maternal grandparents; as well as many aunts and uncles.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather at the Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., following the grave dedication for a small luncheon where stories will be shared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.