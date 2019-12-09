April 7, 1940—December 7, 2019
Edna May Lee, 79, of Twin Falls died Saturday December 7th, 2019 at the Canyons Retirement Memory Care Facility. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, after the effects of dementia finally overcame her.
She was born to Clifford and Oneata Preston in Logan, Utah on April 7th, 1940. She and her siblings grew up in Vail, Oregon, as well as Twin Falls. She married her husband, James Lee on August 30, 1957, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had five sons and one daughter.
While Edna had various jobs over the years – including in Sales and modeling clothes on TV for Idaho Department Store, as a Manager at a Hearing Aid store in the mall, and owning and managing several rental income properties – raising her family and participating in her community were the things she enjoyed the most. Edna loved the outdoors. Her very favorite place was Alturas Lake. She even was a caretaker for many years at the church cabins there. Edna was dedicated to her family and her home (which she helped build with her husband) – they were her pride and joy. She did not spend time thinking about what to do – if work needed to be done, she worked. Her yard was impeccable, every weed pulled, every twig from her trees cleared. And, if play was needed, she played – and made sure everyone had fun as well. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Edna had several church callings, and especially loved serving as Young Women’s President, and with the Primary and Relief Society over the years.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Richard, Kenneth, twins Merv and Marv, and Deed. She is survived by her husband James, sister Vivian and brother Charles, children Jim, John (Rita), Lori (Bonnie), Mike (Tory), David (Susan) and Doug (Becky), as well as 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 Maurice St. N in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Church on Friday. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Canyons Retirement, and Heritage Hospice for their compassionate care of Edna over the last year and a half of her life.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Edna’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
