Obituary: Edna Marie Morgan

March 13, 1927 ~ April 7, 2020

Edna Marie Johnson Morgan passed away peacefully April 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Edna was born in San Francisco, California to Henry Daniel Johnson and Victoria Campagnoni Johnson. The family moved to Boulder Creek, California where she went to school, 1st thru 12th grade, in a small schoolhouse.

After she graduated, she went to work for the telephone company for 15 years. Edna met Billy Joe Morgan and they married in Reno, Nevada on July 28, 1950. They shared 56 years before Bill passed away in 2006.

Edna is survived by her children, Richard (Bonnie) Morgan and Becky (Douglas Joe) Giltner; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. The love of her life were her children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Irene Francise Newey; and brother, Steven Henry Johnson. Edna cherished the love of her friends from Bingo and the Jerome Senior Center and the family is grateful for all that cared for her.

If you would like to donate to the Jerome Senior Center in Edna Morgan’s name, she would love that! Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho, 83338.

No formal service will be held. Edna will be laid to rest next to Bill at the Jerome Cemetery.