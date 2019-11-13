Obituary: Edna Margaret Hackman

January 31, 1925—November 9, 2019
Long time resident Edna Margaret Hackman passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in South Dakota on Jan. 31, 1925 and moved to Idaho as a child.
She married Henry Hackman on Oct. 11, 1942 and farmed in the Paul area. Henry and Edna had two children, Roger Henry Hackman and Cheryl Huber McGinley. After Henry’s retirement Edna worked at Merrill’s Hatchery in Paul.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Elias Hackman, two brothers, Blondie Bertsch and Bert Bertsch, four sisters, Alma Decker, Hilda Kundert, Helen Haines and Esther Stromire. Surviving relatives are two children Roger (Jan) Hackman, Cheryl Huber McGinley, two brothers Delbert Bertsch and Rueben Bertsch, three grandchildren, Shane (Joanne) Huber, Shauna (Shawn) Sprenger and Nathan Hackman, three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
A special thanks to all those who helped make her life better. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Paul Methodist Church.
