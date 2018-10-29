December 15, 1933—October 27, 2018
MALTA – Edna Mae Cahoon, an 84-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at her home surrounded by family.
Edna was born Dec. 15, 1933, in Connor Creek, Cassia County, Idaho, the daughter of Henry William and Anna Mae Allphin Wickel. She married Arley Oleen Cahoon on June 6, 1950, in Burley, Idaho, by Judge W. Tucker. Together, they had five children.
She graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. She taught school in Almo and Malta and retired following 20 years of teaching. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and enjoyed her association with her peers.
Edna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served as a Primary teacher, ward organist, Relief Society president and pianist, and, as a Beehive leader in the Young Women. She was honored to be a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She had many hobbies and liked rock collecting, shopping with her daughter, Karen, scrap-booking, genealogy, playing the piano, and, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Leanna) Cahoon of Albion, Karen Jones of Malta, Sharon (Ray) Kimber of Albion, and Arley (Marleen) Cahoon of Burley; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Keith Cahoon; her siblings, Della Ward, Marvin Wickel, Arden Wickel, and Orvil Wickel; one grandson, Chad Jones; a granddaughter, Sheila Jones; and a great-grandson, Dawson Eggleston.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., where family and friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Dallan Spencer. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo.
Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
