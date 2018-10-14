July 26, 1928 – October 12, 2018
Eddie Svoboda, aka Mr. Ed, passed away October 12, 2018 at home with his family present at his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Svoboda.
He is survived by his daughter, Jan Cleveland; son, Jace Svoboda; daughter-in-law, Debby Svoboda; 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and his friend, Marilyn Young.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mr. Ed’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
