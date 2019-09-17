Obituary: Ebelia Reyes Heredia

August 15, 1935 ~ September 15, 2019
Ebelia “Grandma” Reyes Heredia, age 85, of Jerome passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Ebelia was born in El Transval, Michoacán, Mexico. She lived out her childhood in a nearby town named Bellas Fuentes.
In 1956 she found the man of her dreams that swept her off her feet, and relocated her to a small town called Cotiro, Michoacán. Ebelia and Alfonso sealed their marriage on August 14, 1957 in Cotiro, Michoacán. The love she had for Alfonso was breathtaking, she was the backbone he always needed, and the amount of time she dedicated to him had no end. Their love created five beautiful children, Heriberto (Benita) Reyes of Wendell; Roselia (Juvencio) Tellez of Chicago, Illinois; Genaro (Maritza) Reyes of Jerome; Irene (Javier) Medrano of Jerome; and Ana María (Candido) Diaz of Jerome.
“Grandma” loved watching over her family, making it her main priority and her greatest treasure. Becoming a Grandma was only a confirmation of how much she truly dedicated herself to the family. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, watching her daily telenovela, and she lived for family trips.
Grandma was loved so endlessly by everyone that crossed her path. Her devotion to the Catholic Church was like no other, the faith she carried for our lady of Guadalupe was unlike any other.
Ebelia is survived by her children, Heriberto, Genaro, Irene, and Ana María; 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Genaro and Juana Heredia; husband, Alfonso; daughter, Roselia; and grandson, Mario.
A viewing and Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
