Obituary: Earlene (Beeler) Ricondo

December 24, 1936 – August 13, 2018
Earlene (Beeler) Ricondo, 81, of Rupert, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Earlene was born December 24, 1936 in Forsyth, MO to Jack and Delphia Beeler. Her family moved to Rupert shortly after. As a child she took on the role of care taker and cook while her parents ran two businesses. She excelled in school where she skipped a grade and was active in her high school choir and Spanish club.
While she was riding around the Rupert Square on her bicycle, she met the love of her life, Emil. After she initially ignored him, he followed her home and she said she had to keep him. They married on January 31,1954. Together they had two boys Rick and Mike.
Earlene enjoyed service and worked at the Rupert Hospital and for the Minidoka County School District where she retired after 33 years. She was known as the yodeling bus driver.
Early on she was active with the American Cancer Society as their chairman, she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. After she retired she spent time working with the Pink Ladies.
Earlene had several hobbies and she was great at them all. She was known for her cooking, gardening, painting, and poetry.
Her family was everything to her. She enjoyed camping with Mike and Tana and was involved in every aspect of her grandchildren’s lives, rarely missing a piano recital or swim meet, taking every chance she could to talk about their most recent accomplishments.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings; husband Emil, and son Rick.
She is survived by her son Mike (Tana) Ricondo of Rupert, her grandchildren Jennifer (Wesley) Kory of Syracuse UT, Jeremy (Marcos) Ricondo of Navarre FL, and two great grandchildren Jocelyn and Reese Kory
Her final days at home would not have been as comfortable without the loving care of her family, especially her bonus granddaughter, Kimberly Overall.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert on Friday August 17, as well at one hour prior to the service which will be held at Hope Community Church in Paul at 11:00 on Saturday August 18th. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
