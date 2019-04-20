Earl W. Rasmussen
May 3, 1923 - April 15, 2019
TWIN FALLS - Earl W. Rasmussen died April 15, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho, at age 95. Born in Mink Creek, Idaho on May 3, 1923, he was the fifth of seven children born to Ivan Jacob and Martha Elmina Wilde Rasmussen. Earl grew up in Glencoe, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School. He met his future wife, Vauna Louise Crane, during high school; they were married in the Logan Utah Temple on November 25, 1941. They spent their early years of marriage in Burley and Mink Creek, Idaho, and Centerville and Bountiful, Utah. In 1949, they purchased a 50 acre farm in Star Ward, west of Burley, Idaho. They were blessed with four children, Earl Brent, Bonnie Kaye, Darwin “C”, and Rhonda Lee.
Earl was a farmer, carpenter, and building contractor. In 1967 the family moved to Portland, Oregon. He was contractor for apartment buildings, an office building, an LDS church, duplexes, and homes. He was hardworking and honest in his dealings. After a successful career, he retired in the 1980's.
Earl was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully as MIA President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Bishopric Counselor, High Priest Group Leader, Bishop, Home Teacher, Stake High Councilman, and ordinance worker in the Portland Oregon Temple. He often expressed his love of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and lived his life with unwavering steadfastness.
He cherished time with family and friends. He loved skiing, hunting, rodeos, riding horses, horse races, and playing games. He bore trials in silence and dignity, with faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ. He freely offered service to family, friends, and strangers. His story telling, unique sense of humor, steadiness, and kindness will be missed.
Vauna, his wife of 69 years, died September 28, 2011, after a long illness. Earl was strong and supportive during her illness and missed her greatly. He lived with son, Brent, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Vauna, his wife; brother, Woodrow Ivan; sisters, Thora Barbara Austin, Althea Elmina Bodily, Norma Audrey Jensen; and grandson, Steven Scott Rasmussen. He is survived by sisters, Hazel Wilde Tolman (Don), Cleo “W” Crockett; sons, Earl Brent (Marilyn) and Darwin “C” (Debbie); daughters, Bonnie Kaye Taylor (Carl), and Rhonda Lee Smith (Doug); 24 grandchildren, 87 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the care givers at Grace Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hankins Meetinghouse, 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be May 4, 2019 at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.
Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
