Obituary: Earl Karl Meier

July 20, 1925 – September 25, 2018
Earl Karl Meier passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 of a short illness. His loving family, Pastor Steve Barckholtz of Clover Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl and his loving Savior Jesus Christ were present.
Earl was born on July 20, 1925, in Lincoln, Kansas to Karl and Minnie Meier. He attended school there and helped his brothers and sisters work on the family farm during the depression and the Dust Bowl during the 1930’s.
On December 10, 1943, Earl joined the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II until his discharge on April 5, 1946. After returning from the war, Earl moved to Buhl to rejoin his family who were farming in the area.
Earl married Lelah Lurene Sisson on August 7, 1949. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. He served as an Elder for the church and advisor for the Walther League Youth Group.
His diverse work experience included farm machinery and auto mechanic work for Andy & Bob’s Motor Company and Meier’s Repair, can milk hauling (Pet Milk Company) and bulk milk hauling (Thiemann Milk Hauling), and working in the can production department driving lift truck for Pet Milk Company.
He loved fishing at Island Park and Anderson Ranch Reservoirs. Hunting big game and upland game birds was a great joy and passion for him with his family and friends.
Earl is survived by his wife Lelah at Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl; daughter, Carol (Jerry) Carlile of Twin Falls; sons, Steven Meier of Boise and David (Mary Ann) Meier of Twin Falls; granddaughter, Jessica (Eric) Miller; step grandchildren, Jeff (Lacie) McCaskill, Tera (Jeremy) Spencer and Cathy (Cody) Bastian; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Loren, Leo and Victor Meier and one sister, Della Rohlfing.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl, Idaho.Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or your favorite charity.
