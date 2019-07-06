{{featured_button_text}}

Earl Harvey McGuire passed away on June 25, 2019 at home in Shasta Lake, California. He joins his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of his life, Nellie Glover McGuire for his next great adventure.

Services. arranged by McDonald’s Chapel in Redding California. Military Honors will be at 10 a.m., in Redding Memorial Park. Celebration of Life will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints in Shasta Lake at 11:30 a.m.

