Try 1 month for 99¢

Earl Gene Mitchell, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the loving arms of his son, Tony, at his family home in Heyburn, Idaho. He was born in Coalville, Utah to Lawrence and Ilene Mitchell. He recently resided in Heyburn, Idaho.

Earl served in the United States Army from 1967 until 1970. He never missed “tea time” with his family and friends. This was a cherished time for all. He will be remembered as the funny, caring old man that loved to tease the young kids and made adults chuckle.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne and sisters, Ellerae, Denice, and Julene. He is survived by his children, Mike Mitchell of Utah, Tony (Christina) Mitchell of Utah, Allen Mitchell of Idaho, and Hesse Mitchell of Utah. He is also survived by his siblings, Marilyn (David) Raybal of Idaho, Laura (ALen) Helsley of Idaho, Virgil Mitchell of Idaho, Dee (Mary) Mitchell of Idaho, Debbie Mitchell and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A viewing for family and friends will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A second viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Francis Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Francis, Utah. Burial will take place in the Francis Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Earl Gene Mitchell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments