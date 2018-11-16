Earl Gene Mitchell, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the loving arms of his son, Tony, at his family home in Heyburn, Idaho. He was born in Coalville, Utah to Lawrence and Ilene Mitchell. He recently resided in Heyburn, Idaho.
Earl served in the United States Army from 1967 until 1970. He never missed “tea time” with his family and friends. This was a cherished time for all. He will be remembered as the funny, caring old man that loved to tease the young kids and made adults chuckle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne and sisters, Ellerae, Denice, and Julene. He is survived by his children, Mike Mitchell of Utah, Tony (Christina) Mitchell of Utah, Allen Mitchell of Idaho, and Hesse Mitchell of Utah. He is also survived by his siblings, Marilyn (David) Raybal of Idaho, Laura (ALen) Helsley of Idaho, Virgil Mitchell of Idaho, Dee (Mary) Mitchell of Idaho, Debbie Mitchell and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A second viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Francis Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Francis, Utah. Burial will take place in the Francis Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.