May 18, 1952 – August 11, 2018
Earl Eugene Leonard, 66, of Nampa and formerly of the Magic Valley in Southern Idaho, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his home.
He was born on May 18,1952 to Harold and Lola (Wickel) Leonard in Sacramento, CA. The family moved to the Minidoka Cassia area when he was young. He enjoyed life to the fullest; camping, fishing, hunting, bowling and darts. Earl married Kathy on October 30, 1976 enjoying every day that was filled with laughter and love, growing through their 42 years together.
In his younger years he worked with his dad and brothers in the drywall business then worked for Electric Motor Rewind in Rupert and Hopper Electric in Nampa.
Earl is survived by his wife Kathy; son Ron (Brandee) Bradshaw; grandsons Brandon, Easton and Jaxon; brother Bruce Leonard; and sister in law Dorothy Sparks.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
At Earl’s request, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
