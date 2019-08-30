Obituary: Earl Dean Bay

June 10, 1961—January 26, 2019
GOODING—Earl Dean Bay, passed away January 26, 2019 in Independence, Missouri. He was born on June 10, 1961 in Gooding, Idaho to Gary Earl Bay and Phillis Ann Shoup. He married Charlene May Allen on September 16, 1983 in Buhl, Idaho. He is survived by a daughter, Grace Marie Lesneski.
A graveside memorial will be held on Tuesday, September 3, at 3 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
