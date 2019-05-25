March 26, 1965—May 23, 2019
E. Scott Paul, 54, a resident of Shoshone, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home in Shoshone.
He was born on March 26, 1965 in Merced, California to Edgar and Mary (Mullins) Paul. With roots in Kentucky, the Paul family was an Air Force family. Much of E. Scott’s youth was spent at Eilsen Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska. He loved growing up in Alaska and the independent spirit of Alaska imbued itself upon his character. He was very proud of having been a tourist guide on the Alaskan Railroad.
He attended all four years of his undergraduate studies at Rice University in Houston, Texas, graduating with degrees in History, Anthropology and Political Science.
E. Scott then proceeded to law school at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. Upon graduating from law school, he became a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Theodore Wood in Bonneville County, Idaho. He then came to the Magic Valley to work for K. Ellen Baxter in the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office. He subsequently was a deputy prosecutor in Minidoka County. He was invited by Brit Groom to take his place in the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office. He was sworn in in the Fall of 2008 and continued in that post until his sudden passing. He had the distinction of being sworn in to his oath of office on one occasion by phone while he was in Paris, France visiting his brother-in-law, a British Government official.
He was a public servant, bringing the best of his expertise to bear on the complex issues that affect county government. He enjoyed working with the other dedicated public servants as well.
He met Marilyn (Marquis) (West) while at the University of Idaho Law School. They just celebrated twenty-eight years of marriage. They loved taking their travel trailer to Yellowstone National Park.
E. Scott was a beloved figure in county government and in the attorney community in Southern Idaho. His humanity and his expertise made him sought out for his counsel and advise, which was delivered with his trademark combination of honesty and humor.
He is survived by: his wife – Marilyn Paul of Shoshone; his parents – Edgar and Mary Paul of Owensboro, Kentucky; and his sister – Kelly Paul and her husband – Paul Crellin of Burlington, North Carolina.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the old Shoshone High School Gym in Shoshone. Services will conclude at the gym.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Yellowstone Foundation; The Lincoln County Fair Board; or Lincoln County Arts in the Park.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
