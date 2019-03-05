Try 3 months for $3

Dwight Shipley

May 5, 1950—February 23, 2019

Dwight Shipley passed unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 in Twin Falls. Dwight was born May 5, 1950 in Gooding Idaho to Charles and Leona Shipley, the 8th of nine children. Dwight attended school in Gooding before graduating from Blackfoot.

Dwight honorably served in the Army during Vietnam. Dwight’s career was ironwork and he was instrumental in the repairs to the Perrine Bridge as well as many other buildings. In 1977 Dwight married Bonnie Walter’s and their union was blessed by the birth of Samantha Marie Shipley in 1979. They later divorced. Dwight was an amazing father, moving to other states to be near her and providing financial support. Samantha was the light of his life, his “flower in snow”, his special angel. Their bond was evident to all they met.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sisters, Eleanor Hood, Noreen High, Dawn Jacobson, Carole Stanger and his baby brother Neil Shipley. He is survived by his daughter Samantha, his sisters Betty Lou Watts and Vallejo Rost and brother Leonard Shipley and many extended family and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

