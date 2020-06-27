Obituary: Dwight Ramon “Ray” Shumway

Ray was passionate, quick-minded and energetic, a key member of the top leadership team moving Alaska transportation into the 20th century. During his time in Alaska, Ray acquired many lifelong friends, buddies and his youngest two children were born there. Ray retired in ‘82, created Shumway Engineering and returned to Idaho. In 1985, Ray and Gayle divorced and he married Paula Fountain in ‘94, basing in Prosser but snow-birding to Lake Havasu for several decades. Ray’s motto was “work hard, play hard”. Extremely active outside of work, his entire life revolved around the outdoors- hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, rock hounding, and athletics/sports- baseball, softball, golf, basketball; incorporating family life in his many loves. All of Ray’s family members and friends tell tales of their fun, adventure and escapades with Ray. Big game or bird hunting, ocean or stream fishing from Alaska to Mexico to Florida, life was an adventure and he made it happen. And, if it wasn’t outdoors it was sports. He played minor league baseball, held the record batting average over two decades at Idaho State and once stole the basketball from Meadowlark Lemon in an exhibition basketball game. He umpired, coached Little League and American Legion and played league softball in Juneau. Later years, he golfed – tournaments in Arizona, daily with friends in Washington until he could no longer stand. He was heckled for his “Shummy”- slyly, nudging the golf ball with his foot. He reveled in his social times around the campfire and at the 19th hole. His children remember him fondly as a driven but caring father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. His wise advice, “Always look to the future, never look back with regret”.