Obituary: Dwight Lowell Tucker

April 3, 1939—May 4, 2020
Dwight Lowell Tucker passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in his home in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family.
Dwight was born April 3, 1939 to Robert C. and Evelyn Tucker in Buhl, Idaho. He grew up and spent his entire life in the Magic Valley and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1957. Dwight married Delores Crippen in 1959 and had three children, Chris, Jan, and Scott. They later divorced.
Dwight owned and operated his own dry-cleaning business, Vogue Cleaners, for over 40 years. At one point, he took flying lessons and for a short time owned his own plane.
In 1981, Dwight attended a singles dance and met the love of his life, Kay Kent. After a short courtship, they married in 1982, and he adopted her four children, Becky, Scott, Darin, and Jeff, in 1988.
Dwight had a lifelong love of car shows, which led to his collection of many cars throughout the years, including his 1957 Cadillac which he still owned. Dwight loved to dance and attended weekly dances with his wife Kay where they made many good friends. Dwight and Kay enjoyed travelling, including numerous cruises and trips to Europe, Hawaii, and through the Panama Canal this last November. Dwight was best known for his very dry sense of humor and quick wit, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Kay; his children, Chris Norris (Dan), Jan, Scott, Becky Yeggy (Jeff), Scott, Darin (Tracy), and Jeff (Natalie); his 15 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
At Dwight’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute or Horizon Home Health & Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.