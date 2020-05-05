Obituary: Dwight Lowell Tucker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 3, 1939—May 4, 2020

Dwight Lowell Tucker passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in his home in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family.

Dwight was born April 3, 1939 to Robert C. and Evelyn Tucker in Buhl, Idaho. He grew up and spent his entire life in the Magic Valley and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1957. Dwight married Delores Crippen in 1959 and had three children, Chris, Jan, and Scott. They later divorced.

Dwight owned and operated his own dry-cleaning business, Vogue Cleaners, for over 40 years. At one point, he took flying lessons and for a short time owned his own plane.

In 1981, Dwight attended a singles dance and met the love of his life, Kay Kent. After a short courtship, they married in 1982, and he adopted her four children, Becky, Scott, Darin, and Jeff, in 1988.