{{featured_button_text}}

January 14, 1961—December 9, 2019

Dusty Addey, 58, of Jerome, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by his devoted family.

Dusty was born January 14, 1961, in Montana and was the oldest son of Raymond Addey and Sharon Sherman. Dusty has joined both of his parents, in-laws, his nephew and best friend Doug.

As a boy, he moved to Jerome where he continued to live with his family. Dusty graduated from high school and went to play tennis at ISU. He later married Christy Wageman in 1982 where they had Megan McClurg (Mike) and Andrew Addey (Hillary). He was blessed to have four wonderful grandbabies; Adison and Maddox McClurg and fur grandbabies Trigger and Zeke Addey. Dusty loved the great outdoors and was known for his many camping talents.

Dusty worked for Giltner Incorporated for 25 yrs. as the safety director and was a huge asset to the company.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, four grandchildren, sister Shawn (Short), brother Rusty (Addey) and in-laws Kim (Ken), Chris (Shawna), and Laurie, along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID followed by a luncheon.

In place of flowers Dusty felt it was exceptionally important to set up a college fund for his grandchildren and future grandchildren. If you would like to contribute, the account is set up through Idaho Central Credit Union called the “Dusty Addey Memorial Fund” or you can contribute through: venmo @Christy-Addey, or a check can be brought to the service.

Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho. https:/rosenaufuneralhome.com/

To send flowers to the family of Dusty Addey, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM
Rosenau Fuenral Home
2826 Addison Ave E
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dusty's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments