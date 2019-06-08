August 13, 1937—June 6, 2019
Duane Merrill Bessire, an 81-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. He will be missed greatly by his spouse, Carole Ann Cahoon Bessire, children, grandchildren, and friends.
Duane was born at Twin Falls, Idaho, August 13, 1937, to Glenn Allen Bessire and Phyllis June Boley. He grew up in Murtaugh and Twin Falls until the divorce of his parents. He stayed with relatives while he attended school in Twin Falls and then eventually moved to Malta to live with his dad. He attended Raft River High School in Malta, graduating in 1955. He played basketball and football, and served as student body vice-president his junior year and student body president his senior year. He was an accomplished trumpet player and participated in the high school band and a dance band. Duane attended one semester at Idaho State University, participating in ROTC and the marching band.
It was in Malta, that Duane met Carole Ann Cahoon. They married August 11, 1956, in Rupert. To that union three children were born, Stephanie, Kelly, and Kevan. They lived in Rupert all their lives. Right after marriage, Duane secured a job at Foodland working in produce. He worked in produce in several other stores in Rupert: Safeway, Carl and Don’s, Swensen’s, and ended his career at Ridley’s. He worked part time for several years at the Arctic Circle. He was a friendly greeter to all the customers and enjoyed friendships with many in the community through the years.
Duane loved the outdoors! Having grown up in Murtaugh, with Murtaugh Lake in his backyard, he loved fishing, hunting and participating in all kinds of outdoor adventures with his siblings and cousins. In his adult years, you could find him at the Minidoka Dam in the early morning hours to land his favorite fishing spot after having stayed up most of the night catching night crawlers. Many fishing and hunting hours were spent with his sons and buddies, Fred Barrus, Parker Arritt, and Jack Schab. Oh, the tales they could tell! The northside farmers were so good to allow him to hunt their property knowing he would respect it. To the end of his life, he made daily jaunts to check the geese and fishing conditions at the dam, often with his companion, Carole Ann.
Duane participated in a Rupert bowling league, city baseball and was Santa for a Saturday in the Rupert Park.
Duane’s love language was to be helpful to all around him. He was thoughtful, sincere, honest, and his great big smile and funny jokes welcomed all within his circle. In his later years he became very sentimental about all the things his children had accomplished and that his wife was the best mother his children could have had.
Surviving Duane are his wife, Carole Ann of Rupert; daughter, Stephanie (Kris) Mecham of Draper, Utah; sons, Kelly (JoAnn) Bessire, and Kevan (Karlyn) Bessire, all of Rupert; 13 grandchildren, Carianne (Charles) Moore, Camille (KC) Torgerson, Heidi (Brian) Phillips, Michael (Ashley) Mecham, Matthew (Tessa) Mecham, Brody (Hanni) Bessire, MicKenzie (Trevor) Baker, Ashley (Trenton) McKenzie, Kamy (Allan) Fuller, JaNae (Zachary) Young, Kurtis (Melissa) Bessire, Jacob (Samantha) Bessire, and Katelyn (Jacob) Conkel; he leaves 34 great-grandchildren with one more expected later this year. Surviving siblings include, Glenn Bessire of Murtaugh, Dee (Monty) Crawford of Hayden Lake, Scott (Sandy) Bessire of Washington, Susie (Kent) Foster of Meridian, and Sadie (Glen) Breeding of Kimberly.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and a brother, Maylon Boley (M.B.) Bessire. The family would like to thank the staff of Minidoka Memorial Hospital and especially Dr. Margo Saunders, for their loving care prior to his death.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W. of Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
