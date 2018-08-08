Obituary: Duane Amen

January 10, 1953 – August 5, 2018
Duane Amen, longtime Paul resident, fell asleep in death, surrounded by his family, early Sunday, August 5, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, from complications of pneumonia. Duane was born in Burley, Idaho to Richard and Dorothy Amen on January 10, 1953. He grew up and went to school in Acequia. The family moved to Paul in 1965 and Duane graduated from Minico High School in 1971. Duane married Vivian, his high school sweetheart and they had their son Matthew. The later divorced. He married Mary Louise in 1980 and they had a son Ricky and a daughter Ashley.
Duane was determined and a hard worker. He worked for J.R. Simplot for 30 years until they closed their doors and he retired. He also farmed with his dad and worked in the potato harvest for many years, using some of his vacation time to do this.
In Duane’s younger years, he loved motorcycle trips with his friends. Most of all, he loved camping and road trips with his family which he did every year. In his retirement years he loved going on cruises with his wife and traveling companions, his sister Judy and her husband Frankie.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ricky and a brother Rodney. He is survived by his wife Mary Louise, daughter Ashley and son Matthew. He is also survived by a sister Judy and brother Tom; grandchildren Hallie, Colby, Lilly, Mia and Drew as well as many other relatives and friends.
We look forward to the time when Jehovah God will fulfill his promise, “And he will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning, nor outcry, nor pain be anymore.” Revelation 21:4. Until then the “God of all comfort will help us endure.” II Corinthians 1:3.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A view will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday August 10, 2018, also at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing will also take place for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.