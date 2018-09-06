Obituary: Dr. Eric F Jones

February 10, 1955 – September 3, 2018
Eric Foster Jones, 63, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, September 3, 2018, at his home.
Eric Foster Jones was born February 10, 1955 to Aubury (Rusty) and Patricia (Reed) Jones in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the second oldest of six children. He was married to Kelly Rae (Thompson) Jones on July 14, 1978 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Eric served a two-year mission in Paris, France for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Brigham Young University with his Doctorate of Marriage and Family Therapy. Eric was always inviting people into his life and home, including fellow colleagues from university. Known for his welcoming smile, easy nature, and unique humor; he was fulfilled by helping others and had a profound impact on a lot of lives in and around his community, for which he will be greatly missed.
He loved animals and his garden and would sometimes trade his services for a pigmy goat, malamute pup, singing lessons for his kids, or a potbelly pig.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Rae (Thompson) Jones; his 13 admiring children, Brittany (Leo) Birge, Aften (Devin) Szymanski, Sterling (Miranda) Jones, Tessa Jones, Sydney (Cameron) Seamons, Piper Jones, Colton Jones, Gabriella Jones, Gray Jones, Sadie Jones, Zak Jones, Josh Jones, Iszabow Jones and 10 adoring grandchildren: Damon Birge, Jaden Birge, Cyrus Birge, Zoe Szymanski, Madeline Szymanski, Miles Szymanski, Chloe Jones, MaKenna Jones, Liam Jones, and Keagan Seamons. Brother to Patrick Jones, Matt Jones, Pam’la Jones. Preceded in death by his parents Aubury (Rusty) and Patricia Jones and siblings Errol Jones and Mary Faith Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, September 10, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (501 Main Street, Buhl, Idaho), followed by interment at the Buhl West End Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to thank Farmers Funeral Chapel for their care, the Buhl 1st ward Relief Society, Bishopric, Young Women/Men, and Primary organizations. Our dear neighbors and friends who have stopped by with support, care, and comfort.
“My gray hair gives me the look of wisdom, and my hemorrhoids gives me the look of concern.” –Eric F Jones
