Obituary: Dr. Douglas O. Smith, Jr M.D.

March 9, 1935—January 31, 2020 Dr. Douglas Smith, 84, of Gooding, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a sudden onset of pneumonia. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and member of the community who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and associates.
Doug was born on March 9, 1935 to J. Kathryn and Douglas Smith, Sr. in Metuchen, New Jersey. When he was a young boy, the Smith family moved to Southern California and settled in San Gabriel where he attended high school and planned on pursuing a career as a journalist. But life had other plans for Doug.
In 1954, very soon after graduating from high school, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Louise, to whom he has been married for the past 66 years.
Doug enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and was based out of Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California. They soon welcomed the birth of their first child, Brad, in 1956. Fifteen months later, baby number two arrived, a daughter named Allison. During his enlistment Doug enjoyed working in the medical field as a surgical nurse, and decided that he wanted to go to college and medical school.
Doug attended medical school at the University of California, Irvine’s College of Medicine. He graduated in 1965 and then served his residency in internal medicine at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, California. In 1967, Doug began volunteering at the Salvation Army Detoxification Center in Pasadena, where he directly observed the devastating effects of substance abuse. He volunteered his time there for two years and became personally and professionally committed to providing substance abuse treatment for those in need. As a young doctor, Doug was intent on establishing his own family private practice once he finished his residency. He wanted to relocate to a place where he could develop a strong bond with the community while providing a healthy environment to raise his family.
Doug opened his family practice in Gooding, Idaho in 1969. In 1973 he joined forces with four area businessmen, including Archie Walker, to form the Chemical Dependency Action Committee, and by October 1976 they opened an inpatient treatment center called the Idaho Regional Treatment and Training Center located in what was the old Tuberculosis Hospital. In 1980, this became known as the Walker Center, eventually helping thousands to overcome addiction. In 1983, Doug earned certification by the California Society for the Treatment of Alcoholism and other Chemical Dependencies. In 1986 he became the first physician in Idaho to become board certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine as an Addictionologist. He volunteered countless hours mentoring other physicians to become certified. Doug was the first Medical Director of the Walker Center and also served as board president.
In 2005, after providing medical services to Gooding County for 36 years, Doug retired from his private medical practice but that did not mean he slowed down. He continued his work at the Walker Center until moving to Carlsbad, California in 2016 to be closer to family.
Throughout his career, Doug pushed himself to maintain a high standard of treatment and he held his co-workers to the same high standard. In doing so he earned their admiration, respect, and loyalty. Doug’s commitment to learning and research guided much of his life. He assertively pursued cutting edge knowledge and training regarding the clinical, medical and physiological aspects of addiction and its treatment. He showed compassion, and had a firm yet gentle bedside manner. A long time associate and founder of the Walker Center, Archie Walker, once said of Doug, “He is calm, steady, quiet. He gets things done in a quiet way. He doesn’t look for the brass band. But he can’t hit a golf ball worth a darn.”
Doug was an avid golfer throughout his adult life and played in many competitive events in Idaho and Southern California, including Chapman couples’ tournaments with Louise. He enjoyed pursuing many outdoor sports and hobbies with his family and close circle of friends, including snow and water skiing, tennis, fishing and an occasional pheasant hunt. For many years he and Louise would join their friends for “sheep camp” near Sun Valley, Idaho.
Doug was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2008 and experienced intermittent recurrences, yet he routinely beat the odds for survival without much fanfare. Doug was known as the “Energizer Bunny” for his ability to always bounce back from each diagnosis and treatment. It would likely please him to know that he did not die of cancer. His weapon of choice, aside from gamma knife radiation and Yervoy, was his ability to remain optimistic, to have faith in medical science and a deep-seated belief in the power of positive thinking. He didn’t complain and he didn’t feel sorry for himself. He just got on with life and lived it to the fullest. He was a remarkable man.
Possibly the most amazing accomplishment of all was Doug’s devotion and life-long love for his wife, Louise. He devoted his last 5 years to taking care of Louise who suffers from a neurological degenerative disease. He was a patient and committed companion as her disease progressed, all the while ignoring his own physical, social and medical needs.
Doug is survived by his wife Louise, his two children Brad Smith (Cathee) and Allison Murphy (George), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his brother Dr. David Smith (Shari) of Tustin, California.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at St. Michael’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Carlsbad, California. A reception will follow at Carlsbad-by-the-Sea Retirement Community. The date is pending confirmation.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of Doug’s favorite charities, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or The Walker Center.
