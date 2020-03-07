Obituary: Dr. Douglas O. Smith, Jr M.D.

Doug opened his family practice in Gooding, Idaho in 1969. In 1973 he joined forces with four area businessmen, including Archie Walker, to form the Chemical Dependency Action Committee, and by October 1976 they opened an inpatient treatment center called the Idaho Regional Treatment and Training Center located in what was the old Tuberculosis Hospital. In 1980, this became known as the Walker Center, eventually helping thousands to overcome addiction. In 1983, Doug earned certification by the California Society for the Treatment of Alcoholism and other Chemical Dependencies. In 1986 he became the first physician in Idaho to become board certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine as an Addictionologist. He volunteered countless hours mentoring other physicians to become certified. Doug was the first Medical Director of the Walker Center and also served as board president.

In 2005, after providing medical services to Gooding County for 36 years, Doug retired from his private medical practice but that did not mean he slowed down. He continued his work at the Walker Center until moving to Carlsbad, California in 2016 to be closer to family.