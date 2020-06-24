Obituary: Douglas Wade Walters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 24, 1957 ~ June 22, 2020

Douglas Wade Walters, 62, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

Doug was born October 24, 1957 to Claudia “Madeline” Walters and Charles “Charley” William Walters in Jerome, Idaho. He was raised as the second youngest of seven children. Sharing a love of flying, he was tied at the hip with his brother, Mark. In 1976 Doug graduated from Jerome High School, though most of his education was attained on the homestead which led into his farming career.

Initially, Doug worked with Jeff Bragg harvesting potatoes, often digging all hours of the night. He then drove truck for AAA Sanitation as a sanitation engineer and was lovingly known as ‘G-man’ to his children. Doug found his passion and was able to build his own business with the closest thing to flying over the fields without a pilot’s license, Air Spreading, LLC. He contracted with Simplot and ran the ‘Green Machine’ for 10 years, until he added a second to his operation.

Doug married Terry Lynn Adfield on July 14, 1979 in Jerome, Idaho. Ten years later they were blessed with Carlie Jo and two years following, Shelby Lynn. Doug and Terry raised their family a quarter mile from the family homestead.