Obituary: Douglas Wade Walters

October 24, 1957 ~ June 22, 2020
Douglas Wade Walters, 62, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Doug was born October 24, 1957 to Claudia “Madeline” Walters and Charles “Charley” William Walters in Jerome, Idaho. He was raised as the second youngest of seven children. Sharing a love of flying, he was tied at the hip with his brother, Mark. In 1976 Doug graduated from Jerome High School, though most of his education was attained on the homestead which led into his farming career.
Initially, Doug worked with Jeff Bragg harvesting potatoes, often digging all hours of the night. He then drove truck for AAA Sanitation as a sanitation engineer and was lovingly known as ‘G-man’ to his children. Doug found his passion and was able to build his own business with the closest thing to flying over the fields without a pilot’s license, Air Spreading, LLC. He contracted with Simplot and ran the ‘Green Machine’ for 10 years, until he added a second to his operation.
Doug married Terry Lynn Adfield on July 14, 1979 in Jerome, Idaho. Ten years later they were blessed with Carlie Jo and two years following, Shelby Lynn. Doug and Terry raised their family a quarter mile from the family homestead.
Doug enjoyed spending time with his family down on the farm basking in the melody of their instruments, making music with all who visited. He loved spending time with his daughters teaching them to shoot, fish Martin Pond, and drive a stick-shift. He continued this pattern with his granddaughter, Amelia, fostering her love for animals of all sizes.
Doug is survived by his wife of 40 years, Terry; and daughters, Carlie (KC) Hall (daughter, Amelia) and Shelby (Rodney Jr) Lancaster. He is also survived by his sisters, Gail Kuntz of North Dakota; Charlotte (Rich) Allen of Nampa; and Marilyn Brower of Clayton; sisters-in-law, Ruth Walters of Jerome; Sandra Walters of Jerome; Shelly (TJ) Warr of Caldwell; and Gina Wells of Tennessee; brothers-in-law, Randy Dill of Twin Falls; Bob (Michelle) Adfield of Twin Falls; Dennis (Julie) Adfield of Jerome; and Shawn (Mary Jo) Sauer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Madeline Walters; brothers, Riley and Mark Walters; sister, Sylvia Dill; brothers-in-law, Tony Kuntz and Kirk Brower; and sister-in-law, Marva Walters.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at El Sombrero Banquet Room, 143 West Main St., Jerome from 2 to 5 p.m. Formal service will begin at 2 p.m. and food will be served after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Douglas Walters Memorial Scholarship Fund at any First Federal Bank.
Memories and condolences maybe shared with the family on Doug’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
