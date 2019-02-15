Try 1 month for 99¢

October 23, 1948—February 14, 2019

Douglas Scott Neff, born in 1948 to John and Betty Neff, and spent his childhood in Wenatchee, WA, tinkering with crystal radios and his bicycle.

After graduating, he went on to college at WSU, majoring in music education, and then taught in several school districts in Washington and Idaho.

He and Ellen Wickhorst were married in 1973. Scott later became a developmental specialist for the Infant/Toddler program in Twin Falls and loved the time that was spent helping babies and families. Later, Scott and Ellen both earned Master’s degrees in Early Childhood Education. Most recently, Scott was employed at the Jerome developmental preschool.

Scott could quote lyrics and play from a hugely diverse assortment of music, and he performed in several community band and choral groups. He was fond of trips to the ocean and family camping in the mountains. Scott’s childhood love of model trains was revived in his last months, as he enjoyed them anew with his grandsons. He was always glad to lend a helping hand, host gatherings, or give a ride. He truly appreciated meeting together in fellowship.

Scott passed away on February 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Stephen Neff and John Neff.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He is survived by his colleague, best friend, and wife of 45 years, Ellen Neff; his daughter, Erika Neff; his son, Blair (Kristin) Neff; his little sister, Shannon Town; beloved sisters- and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and two grandsons who were the highlight of his life.

The viewing will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Rosenau’s Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Fine Arts Auditorium at the CSI campus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Early Childhood Education or Music Education Fund at the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Douglas Scott Neff
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments