October 23, 1948—February 14, 2019
Douglas Scott Neff, born in 1948 to John and Betty Neff, and spent his childhood in Wenatchee, WA, tinkering with crystal radios and his bicycle.
After graduating, he went on to college at WSU, majoring in music education, and then taught in several school districts in Washington and Idaho.
He and Ellen Wickhorst were married in 1973. Scott later became a developmental specialist for the Infant/Toddler program in Twin Falls and loved the time that was spent helping babies and families. Later, Scott and Ellen both earned Master’s degrees in Early Childhood Education. Most recently, Scott was employed at the Jerome developmental preschool.
Scott could quote lyrics and play from a hugely diverse assortment of music, and he performed in several community band and choral groups. He was fond of trips to the ocean and family camping in the mountains. Scott’s childhood love of model trains was revived in his last months, as he enjoyed them anew with his grandsons. He was always glad to lend a helping hand, host gatherings, or give a ride. He truly appreciated meeting together in fellowship.
Scott passed away on February 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Stephen Neff and John Neff.
He is survived by his colleague, best friend, and wife of 45 years, Ellen Neff; his daughter, Erika Neff; his son, Blair (Kristin) Neff; his little sister, Shannon Town; beloved sisters- and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and two grandsons who were the highlight of his life.
The viewing will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Rosenau’s Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Fine Arts Auditorium at the CSI campus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Early Childhood Education or Music Education Fund at the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.