June 16, 1959—January 30, 2019
Doug Robert Ander passed away Thursday, January 30, 2019 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fall at his home on January 12, 2019.
Doug was born on June 16, 1959 to Daryl Edward Ander and Madonna Blanche Protz Ander and joined his brothers David and Dan in Caldwell, Idaho. After the death of his mother Donna, his father married Rebecca Andersen in 1962. The family of 4 became a family of 9 and brought siblings Gretchen, Rodney, Sonja & Mary Lou, with Doug being the youngest of siblings.
The family moved from Caldwell to Twin Falls in 1965 where Doug attended elementary school and enjoyed playing baseball and riding his bikes with all his friends and brothers and sisters and terrorizing the neighborhood as you can imagine!The family moved from Twin Falls to Roy Utah in 1973 where Doug attended Sandridge Jr. High and Roy High, graduating in 1978.
Doug married his high school sweetheart, LuAnne Stirling, in June of 1978. Doug spent 37 years working at Jetway in Ogden, until his retirement in 2017. Doug’s daughter’s Donna and Jamie and wife LuAnne were his life. The close knit family bond remained even as the girls grew up, married and had children of their own. Becoming a grandfather to his grandchildren brought such happiness to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daryl E. Ander and mother Madonna Protz Ander. Doug is survived by his wife LuAnne, daughters Donna (Ray) Rouse and Jamie (Mike) Marks, grandchildren Bryson & Breanna Johns and Leah and Alex Marks, along with his mother Becky Ander, brothers David (Dianne) Ander of Twin Falls, Dan (Kathy) Ander of Bellevue WA, Rodney (Kandee Joe) Andersen of Kimberly, and sisters Gretchen (Steve Isaacson) Gilbert of Caldwell, Sonja (Gary) Lyda of Grants Pass OR and Mary Lou (Dave Anderson) Webb of Twin Falls along with sister in law Laura (Randy) Udy in Roy Utah along with many nieces and nephews.
The family asks in lieu of sending flowers that you donate in his name to a charity of your choice helping the homeless.
