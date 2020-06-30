Obituary: Douglas McClellan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 11, 1953—June 27, 2020

PAUL – Douglas “Doug” George McClellan, a 66-year-old resident of Paul, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Doug was born September 11, 1953, in Rupert, Idaho, to Hollis and Marjorie (Webster) McClellan. He graduated from Minico High School in 1971, and grew up raising cattle and farming potatoes and grain with his father, mother, brother and three sisters. On February 26, 1993, he married Carol Sutton. Doug was a lifelong Paul resident, where he continued to farm with his brother and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hollis McClellan; and his mother, Marjorie McClellan.

Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Carol; and their three children, Jennifer, Rian and Alexis. He will also be sorely missed by his five grandchildren, Kaylee, Kiah, Will, Stella and Elliot; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Jaxton. Doug is also survived by one brother, Steve (Bonnie) McClellan of Twin Falls; and three sisters, Kathy (Tom) Brune of Hazelton, Linda (Bob) Whittaker of Boise, and Pattie (Ray) Palmerton of Boise; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved dearly.