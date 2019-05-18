April 1, 1966 – May 14, 2019
Douglas John Megargle, 53, devoted husband to Christine and loving father to Julia and Sophia, passed away on May 14, 2019. Doug was born April 1, 1966 to Robert and Stella Megargle in Rochester, New York.
Doug married his best friend, Christine Elizabeth Deal, on May 29, 1994. It was the ideal partnership, each balancing and supporting the other while providing a loving home for their two daughters.
Doug was a man of nature. In 1997, he received his Master’s in Fish and Wildlife Management from Montana State University. Doug went on to be a 21-year veteran of Idaho Fish and Game, starting as a Fisheries Research Biologist for Region IV. He has been the Regional Fisheries Manager since 2001. Doug was also a member of the American Fisheries Society. His job connected him to one of his favorite places, the outdoors. Doug loved fishing, mountain biking, camping, hiking, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his daughters whom he adored. Traveling and playing games with the girls was a highlight in his life. Doug loved to read and was always seeking new knowledge. There was nothing Doug couldn’t talk about. He loved sharing what he learned with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; two daughters, Julia and Sophia; parents, Robert and Stella Megargle; sisters, Gail (Matt) Tucker and Lynn (Ross) Gilleland; nephews, Jared and Gavin Tucker, and William and Luke Deal; and nieces, Lauren and Eva Gilleland and Ansley and Lindsay Carver.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doug’s name to his main charities: Disabled Veterans of America and Wildland Firefighters Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doug’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
