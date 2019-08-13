August 22, 1948—August 11, 2019
Douglas Clayton Firkins passed away Aug. 11, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah surrounded by loving family and friends.
Born to Arville and Emily Forestine Peterman Firkins in Rupert, Idaho on Aug. 22, 1948.
Preceded in death by the love of his life Karen ILeene Johnson Firkins, his siblings: Ray Firkins, Don Firkins, Glenda Nielsen, Richard Firkins, Eugene Firkins, Lorna Firkins, Patsy Firkins, and his grandchild Kelly Scott Rucker.
Survived by his Children: Tony (Maryellen) Hilton, Bradley Firkins, Cheryl (Robert) Provard, Spencer (Jill) Firkins, Kari Rasmussen along with 14 grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 from with funeral services noon the same day at the LDS Church located at 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah.
Burial will be held at Elysian Gardens located at 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT 84117.
