July 29, 1923 – October 24, 2018
Dorthea Rae Walker Forever young.
Our much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother has gone to have a well-deserved new life without pain.
Dorthea Rae Walker was born on July 29, 1923 to Howard S. and Leta Marie Hogue in Diagonal, Iowa. She went to school in Iowa; Newberg, Oregon and graduated from Murtaugh High School. She married Hollis “Holly” Walker on July 4, 1941 in Elko, Nevada. They operated service stations for the Kendrick Oil Co. and Phillips 66 for 35 years.
She is survived by her daughters Judy (Jack) Seagraves of Hailey, Idaho; and Darla Walker of Canby, Oregon; granddaughter Sheli (Bill) Blandin of Boise, Idaho; grandson Justin (Colleen) Seagraves of Dallas, Texas; great grandchildren Hayden Seagraves of Hailey, Idaho, Madison Seagraves of Dallas, Texas, Kris Blandin US Navy, Joanna Blandin Boise, Idaho; great great-grandson Alex Blandin of Virginia Beach and many loved nieces, nephews and friends near and far.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hollis, parents, sister Alyce, step-father Dan Daniels and granddaughter Jacquie Seagraves Babcock.
Funeral services will be held on Monday October 29, 2018 at 11 am at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., with a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place on Tuesday October 30, 2018 at 10 am at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
