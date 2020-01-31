September 16, 1924—January 29, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy Domowitz died on Jan. 29, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1924, and lived through the Great Depression and World War II. While she was a student at the University of Idaho, she met Julius Domowitz, a U.S. Army soldier who was in a specialized language training program at the University of Idaho. Dorothy graduated from the University of Idaho in 1946, and when Julie returned from the war in 1946, they were married. She lived for a time in California and in Michigan, and eventually returned to Idaho, the place she loved most. In 2015 she moved to Maryland to be near her children. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother, a talented cook, and an artist with needlework – quilting, knitting and sewing. She loved being on the farm, and raising her small flock of sheep. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary. Loved and missed by her children Susan Domowitz (David McAllister), Janet Domowitz, Fred Domowitz (Candis Domowitz), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Julius H. Domowitz, parents William A. Van Engelen and Margaret R. Van Engelen, three sisters and two brothers, and son-in-law Loren Kelly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.