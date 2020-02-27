Obituary: Dorothy Port Robinson

She was born April 12, 1923, in Oakley, Idaho, the daughter of James G. and Juanita (Rose) Port. She received and completed her education in Oakley. During her high school years, she started her working career at the Oakley Herald. She loved her responsibilities and proved her expertise and dedication at a young age.

She married Ray Lee Robinson on March 31, 1942. They farmed and raised a family in the Oakley Valley. She was blessed with the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom. She used her gifted talents in sewing, quilting and gardening, to create a wonderful atmosphere to be raised in. She taught all of her children the value of hard work and to be honest in all you do and to keep your integrity. As the children grew and were in school, Dorothy started to work in the Cassia County School District as a cook. She later returned to her early-young adult profession with the City of Oakley where she worked as the city clerk.