Obituary: Dorothy Port Robinson

April 12, 1923—February 19, 2020
OAKLEY – Dorothy Port Robinson, a 96 year-old lifelong resident of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, Feb.19, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 12, 1923, in Oakley, Idaho, the daughter of James G. and Juanita (Rose) Port. She received and completed her education in Oakley. During her high school years, she started her working career at the Oakley Herald. She loved her responsibilities and proved her expertise and dedication at a young age.
She married Ray Lee Robinson on March 31, 1942. They farmed and raised a family in the Oakley Valley. She was blessed with the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom. She used her gifted talents in sewing, quilting and gardening, to create a wonderful atmosphere to be raised in. She taught all of her children the value of hard work and to be honest in all you do and to keep your integrity. As the children grew and were in school, Dorothy started to work in the Cassia County School District as a cook. She later returned to her early-young adult profession with the City of Oakley where she worked as the city clerk.
Dorothy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served throughout her life faithfully and with the love in her heart for the Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her children, James (Nedra) Robinson of Hansen, and Marjorie (Leland) Gorringe and Jerilyn (Richard) Madden both of Oakley; a daughter-in-law, Karen Robinson England of Oakley, Utah; one sister, Elizabeth Payton of Layton, Utah; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; 12 siblings, Helen McGill, Russell Port, Louise Woodhouse, Rosella Martin, Elma Washburn, James Port, Dennis Port, Jack Port, Bill Port, Jerry Port, Garnita Gee, and Oscar Port; her husband, Ray; one daughter, Juanita (Marlin) Dayley; a son, Howard “Dutch” Robinson; two grandchildren, Tracie Gorringe and Fred Gorringe; and two great-great-granddaughters.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Wayne Lind. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
