March 29, 1925—March 4, 2019
Dorothy Maud Amero, 93, of Buhl, Idaho passed away March 4, 2019. Dorothy was born March 29, 1925 in Irvine Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada to Charles Albert Woodward and Anges Maud Huckle. She and her five siblings (three brothers and two sisters) grew up on the bad lands of Alberta, Canada. Dorothy attended the University of Alberta Canada where she graduated with a degree in Entomology. After she graduated, she took a position at Sheffield Army Base. It was at a social dance thrown by the base that she met the love of her life, Ernest Edward Amero, in 1948. Ernest worked at the Sheffield Army Base as an instrument technician. Dorothy and Ernest were married March 25, 1950. That same year they welcomed their first child, Ralph Amero.
In 1953 Dorothy and her family moved to Southern California. She then got a degree and became a Gemologist. Dorothy and Ernest had three more children; Eldon (1955), Heidi (1957), and Lynol (1959). In 1962, Dorothy joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1968 Dorothy and her family moved to Buhl, Idaho. It was there that they purchased and opened Amero Jewelry Store on Main Street. They owned the store until 1982. Ernest and Dorothy went to Idaho Falls and were sealed for all eternity at the Idaho Falls Temple in 1970. In 1970 they bought Phelps Farm on Clear Lakes Road where they enjoyed farming and owned some cattle.
From 1986-1992 Dorothy took every art class that CSI had to offer, whether it would have been for photography or drawing, Dorothy was going to learn how to do it. Dorothy was an avid leather tooler, and dog breeder. She loved to do crafts, paint, garden, and can things. She was in scouting for 45 years, 35 of those scouting years was with the Snake River Counsel. She was a devout member of the Buhl First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dorothy volunteered doing genealogy research at the church family history center. She was an author of several books that were published, short stories and poems, and she was also an avid computer nerd. She learned her computer skills at the age of 84. Dorothy outlived all of her siblings. Dorothy was very dedicated to her family and her work and study of genealogy.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Ralph (Elsie) Amero; Eldon (Julie) Amero; Heidi (Michael) Hadley; and Lynol (Alice) Amero; her 17 grandchildren; and her 40 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; one great grandson; and one niece.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho 83316.
A funeral service for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street Buhl, Idaho 83316 with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dorothy’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.