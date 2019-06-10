February 27, 1939—June 7, 2019
Dorothy Mae Moody, 80, of Kimberly passed away late in the evening of June 7, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Crossville, Tennessee on February 27, 1939, to Ulysses Grant and Amanda Leona Barnes. When a little girl, she, along with her brothers and parents, traveled by train to Idaho to join the Hyder and Adams clans, her maternal family.
First settling in the Buhl area, she later lived and attended school in Boise, where she met her future husband, an airman stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Dorothy married Robert Moody in 1957, and four children, Ron, Ryan, Cheryl, and Randy came from this union. They later divorced.
Dorothy loved meeting and serving people, so it was natural that she gravitated towards the restaurant business, first as a waitress, and then as an owner. She operated the Tommy Knocker on Main Street in Twin Falls before she fulfilled her dream of owning and operating Dot’s Kimberly Café in the 1980s and 90s. She was a pillar of the community, winning awards for the best chicken fried steak ever, always participating in Good Neighbor Days and supporting various community events. After retirement, Dorothy relished spending time with friends, family, and her beloved cats. She traveled with Gene Shirley, going to yard sales with best friend Betty Aguirre, bowled with Richard Farnsworth, and played Pinochle with Sandra Sexton and Linda Dorgan. She had a zest for life, loved to laugh, and made friends readily. Finding a saving faith in Christ, Dorothy joined the Twin Falls Reformed Church. As well as attending women’s Bible study for years, she volunteered with the Mustard Seed thrift store until she was no longer able.
Her parents and brothers Jennings, Elmo, and Lee preceded Dorothy in death. Her children Ron (Teri) Moody, Ryan (Debbie) Moody, Cheryl (Mark) Urie, Randy (Teresa) Moody, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many, many friends and colleagues survive her.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Grandview Dr., Twin Falls, Idaho, and a memorial service officiated by Pastor Chuck Swoboda immediately following. A private burial at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, will be conducted by her family later in the afternoon.
Dorothy’s family wishes to thank the caring professionals of Idaho Home Health and Hospice, especially Terrie, Grace, Melissa, and Leila. Also, we must recognize Dr. Lisa Burgett, the epitome of a caring physician. Instead of flowers, donations to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter would be a fitting memorial for Dorothy.
