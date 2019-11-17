December 3, 1944-November 13, 2019
TWIN FALLS — Dorothy L Barnes-Hodges was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on December 3rd of 1944, she left peacefully on November 13th 2019, in her Kimberly home surrounded by loved ones.
She is proceeded in death by her mom and dad, Beulah and David Harden as well as her first husband Ralph (Dink) Barnes.
She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Hodges of 22 years. They were joined in marriage on June 14th, 1997 in Kimberly Idaho.
Brother David (Deanna) Harden
Daughter Becky (Kurt) Eggleston,
Tyson (Destanie) Eggleston—Wendy, Tyler, Josephine, Morgan
Krista (Trevor) Wakley—Hailey, Echo, Trevor Jr.
Marissa (Richard) Putman—Megan, Jaxon, and Bentley
Daughter Kristine (Tim) White
Natalia and Adrian Duarte
Daughter Stacey (Pablo) Hodges– Hernandez
Jesse Mamula – Milijana and Alana
Jordan Hernandez
Son Kenny (Shannon) Hodges
Taylor and Railey Hodges
Her foster children
Christina Burkhardt
Josh and Justin Burkhardt
Robert Burkhardt
Ashley, Timberlee (Braylin) and Shade Burkhardt
Shayna (Jordan) Diaz-Beliveau
Abby and Benny
Along with many many more Foster loves.
Dorothy attended and graduated from Kimberly High School. She went on to enjoy her love for people and cooking. She was a Manager at A&W, Mountain View Care Center, Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital. She finished out her working days at Purple Sage. Her love for anyone and everyone was out of this world. She welcomed everyone with arms wide open, from all walks of life.
Dorothy absolutely loved Jerry Springer, Steve Wilko, The Maury Show, Day of Our Lives that’s just to name a few. Her friends and family, most of all the love for her Grandchildren was unconditional. They were the light of her life and her greatest joys.
We would like to give a real special shout out to Dr. Brown and Dr. Mason. Along with all the staff from St Luke`s Home Health and Hospice. Thank you all from the bottom of our heart, we will forever be grateful for each and every one of you. You are truly an amazing team.
The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 18th at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations for the Twin Falls St Luke’s Home Health and Hospice.
