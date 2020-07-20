Obituary: Dorothy Jean Stanley

The beautiful and bright spirit of Dorothy Jean Stanley danced out of our arms and into the heavens July 16, 2020. She was a kind and generous soul who went by many names in her long life...Jeannie, Dot, Dottie, Dort, D. J., Doris, Missy V and Delirious. But, the name of which she was most proud was Mom. She had as many accomplishments as she did nicknames. Over the course of her life she not only raised three boys on her own, she had been a student, a bank teller, a farmer and rancher, an elementary school teacher and a world traveler. As everyone who knew D.J. can attest she had a myriad of interests. She loved traveling, taking drives in the car, reading, gardening, playing bridge and poker, walking, golfing, dancing and college football, but most especially visiting with her many friends and family. This past year she enjoyed going to lunch at the Senior Citizen Center (she always appreciated delicious food) and absolutely loved going to the Friday night dances with her girlfriends.