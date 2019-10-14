June 16, 1931—October 11, 2019
Dorothy G. Gardner, Daughter of Earl and Grace (Hiatt) Gardner, was born June 16, 1931 in Twin Falls, Idaho and passed away on October 11, 2019. She grew up and attended school in Twin Falls, ID and Murtaugh, ID. She lived in Orange County California for several years prior to fulfilling an LDS mission to the Central Atlantic States – after which she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 34 years. Her work as a manager of Instructional Development and Training afforded her many opportunities for travel and teaching as well as making friends across the breadth of the land.
For two weeks each summer she taught classes at Brigham Young University on various aspects of Family History. She was also a member of the Writing Committee for the LDS Church Publications.
Dorothy was a devout Republican and active in politics. She was one of the founders of the “Professional Republican Women” in Salt Lake City.
At the time of her retirement she was Product Manager for the Family Search computer program. A member of the Church’s Audio-Visual Coordinating Council and President of the Utah Chapter of the National Society for Training and Development.
After her retirement she was asked to be the Chairman of the Planning committee for the World-wide Centennial Celebration of the Genealogical Society of Utah.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy moved back to Twin Falls, ID in 1995 and built a home there. Although she never married, she has many nieces and nephews who lovingly called her “Aunt Dot”. In addition, she has been “Grandmother” to all the children on the street where she lived.
Dorothy was active in the LDS Church and has held many positions including Ward and Stake Relief Society President. She was an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple for many years and was an active member of the Utah Pioneers where she served as Company President for six years as well as other offices.
Her love and talent for photography won her much recognition and many awards.
She was preceded in death by; her farther, mother, sisters: Norma, Jeanette, Darlene & Barbara, brothers: Wesley & Harvey Duane.
The Family is grateful for the love and long-term care that Brookdale Senior Living (Connie) provided. We are also grateful to Hospice Visions.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18th at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.