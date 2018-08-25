Obituary: Dorothy Borneman

July 14, 1926 – August 16, 2018
Dorothy Borneman passed away on Thursday, August 16. She was born in Hayward, California on July 14, 1926.
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held Saturday, September 1 at noon at the Basque Center in Gooding, Idaho. The family has chosen to do a potluck lunch, so if you would like to bring a dish it would be greatly appreciated. The family also welcomes everyone to bring a story or memory of Dorothy to share during the celebration. Her smile, dimples and sparkly blue eyes will be missed.
To share a memory of Dorothy or to offer condolences to her family please visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com
