Obituary: Doris Reichert Mogensen

August 10, 1925—December 2, 2019
SALEM, Ore. “There’s a special place in heaven for the mother of three boys” and a tag-along girl. Doris Reichert Mogensen, of Salem, Ore., and formerly of Jerome, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, after an extended illness.
Doris was born Aug. 10, 1925, to Fred and Mildred (Stroud) Reichert at their home in Filer, Idaho. Like most of her generation, she grew up knowing the value of working hard, respecting your parents, and keeping your word. She grew up on the family farm, attending Poplar Hill Grade School, and graduating from Filer High School in 1943. After high school, she pursued a journalism degree at Columbia University (Missouri), later returning to Idaho to attend both Boise Junior College and Idaho State University. While on a summer break, she and her cousins were “hanging out” in Filer’s bustling downtown and spotted John Mogensen, a Filer classmate who was home from the service. Her cousin’s “wolf-whistle” caught his attention. After getting reacquainted with her senior prom date, Doris married John on Dec. 30, 1946, on her parents’ anniversary (at their home by the same minister who officiated their own wedding 25 years earlier).
Doris and John raised their family and farmed in Jerome for over 40 years, traveling often to Oregon where they maintained a small vacation home, and snow-birding for a few winters south. After many trips to Oregon, they moved there in 1990, but returned to Idaho in 1991 and stayed in Twin Falls for 10 years before returning to Oregon to be near their daughter and son-in-law. For many years, they continued to make frequent visits to the Magic Valley, visiting friends and relatives, and attending the Filer alumni reunions.
Doris loved history, learning, and music; and had a talent for painting that she briefly explored as a founding member of the Valley Gallery in Hagerman. Doris and John belonged to a pinochle club with a dozen other Jerome couples for over 50 years. These dear friends remained close to Mom’s heart, especially after moving to Oregon. Mom experienced profound vision loss in the 90’s; while it cut short some of her activities, she remained strong, independent, and fiercely protective of her family, always putting their interests and needs before her own. In spite of her vision loss, she maintained her own home and stayed well-informed of current politics and world news. After John’s passing in 2015, daily calls from her children, and spending time with her daughter and son-in-law in Salem helped, but the days were still long.
You have free articles remaining.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; brothers Elmer Reichert and Raymond Reichert, and beloved younger sister and best friend, Eleanor Rosenof.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Bob and Cathy of Tooele, Utah, Jim and Becky of London, England, Jack and Janet of Cheney, Wash., and Jan and “fourth son” Frank Milton of Salem, Ore.; granddaughter Jennifer of Spokane, Wash.; and granddaughter, Lindsey and her husband, Michael Cardoza of Dayton, Ohio; and great-grandchildren Adelynn and Bennett. Her sister Eleanor’s daughters, Teri, Lisa, and Kay, always held a special place in her heart.
Above all, Mom was devoted to her family and home. She was a momma bear to the end, continuing to worry about her kids, convinced that is what kept them safe all these years.
Mom, we wish peace and happiness for you. Losing Dad and so many friends and relatives in recent years has been difficult. We know they’re waiting for you to take your seat at the pinochle table.
No services are planned; John and Doris’ children will have a private gathering at a later time. Contributions may be made in her memory to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation, P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303, or a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.