February 5, 1932—October 5, 2019
Doris Okelberry Redd Stanger has returned home to her Heavenly Father and reunited with her loved ones once again.
Doris was born Feb. 5, 1932 in Oakley, Idaho to David and Florence (McCrane) Okleberry.
She attended school in Oakley and after graduation she married Robert L Redd in 1950. They lived in Oakley where they raised their children. Samuel passed away in 1995. She married Vernal J Stanger on Sept. 10, 1997. They were sealed on Sept. 10, 2003 in the Boise Idaho Temple. Doris was a strong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints. She enjoyed doing genealogy and temple work for her family members.
She attended the College of Southern Idaho to get her CNA. She then enjoyed working in the nursing field for Idaho Home Health and local hospitals. She enjoyed caring for others. She also enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and horse riding. Most of all though, Doris loved her family. She cherished each of them especially her grandchildren.
Doris is preceded in death by David and Florence Okleberry (parents), Delmar Okleberry(brother), Rose Krieger(sister), Royce, Craig, Gary, Jeffrey, Kim Redd(sons), Samuel Redd(late husband) and Thomas Kuoha (grandchild).
Doris is survived by her husband Vern Stanger, her children Robert (Marge) ReddBrent Redd, Kirk Redd. Grandchildren, Cherlynn (Ben) Martinez, Samuel (Jennie)Kuoha, Wendy (Jeremiah) Randall and many loving grand & great grand children.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
