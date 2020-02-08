November 18, 1925—February 5, 2020
Doris Haley of Orofino, Idaho, age 94, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1925 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Clarence and Fanny Lee Rector. She attended schools in Filer, Buhl and graduated from Castleford High School.
She and Lorenzo (Ren) Haley were married on May 31, 1943. After a short honeymoon, they began their married life on a farm south of Buhl. During their lifetime, they owned and operated farms and raised horses and cattle in the Castleford, Buhl, Filer and Twin Falls areas.
She loved being a mother, a farm wife and homemaker, and she hoped that she and Ren would be able to live on their Twin Falls farm the rest of their lives. Fortunately, he was able to do that, but two years after he passed away she decided to leave the farm. She immediately adapted to the many changes this entailed and thoroughly enjoyed her new home and life in Twin Falls. After 9 years there she moved to Orofino to be near family.
She was always involved in her artistic pursuits and was able to create beautiful things with her needlework, painting and candles. She spent many happy hours playing the piano that her parents bought the same year she was born.
During Doris and Ren’s 60 year marriage, they became the proud parents of two daughters, Judy and Janet, and grandparents of three grandsons, Rob, Doug and Jon. Later on she was blessed with her little great granddaughters, Kate and Abbie Webb and Iris Brewer.
She and her husband were members of the First Baptist churches in Castleford, Buhl and Filer when they lived in those communities and after that to their farm outside Twin Falls, they joined the First Baptist Church there. She treasured being a part of all of these churches.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sisters, Lena Marley, Ruth Wolverton, Reta Schurr and her son-in-law, Doug Brewer. She is survived by these family members: daughter Judy and her husband, Chuck Webb; daughter Janet and her husband, Patrick Slater; grandsons, Rob Webb, Doug Webb and wife Amy, Jon Brewer and wife Victoria; great granddaughters, Kate and Abbie Webb and Iris Brewer; brother, Max Rector; a friend and business partner of 47 years, Paul Struchen and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St, Twin Falls, ID. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
