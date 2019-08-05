April 6, 1924 – July 30, 2019
Mom passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 30, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1924 to Orval and Eva Brown in Hermosa Beach, CA. Although born in California, she never resided there. In her early years she lived in Ashton, ID until they moved to Gooding, ID in 1933. Mom, her parents, and her siblings: Stella, Velma, Joanne (Nadine), Mary, and Lloyd then moved to Hagerman in 1936.
Mom attended Hagerman High School and was part of the 1938 Champion State girls’ basketball team. She was honored at the Idaho Center with teammates for that championship and the banner still hangs in the Hagerman Gymnasium.
Mom met and married Russell Boyer in 1940. From that union mom had four boys: Clairus, Ronald, Scott, and Alan Boyer, all of Hagerman. Mom made her life as a farm wife. She worked at home by raising the boys, and milked cows twice a day. She could outwork anyone in the watermelon fields, and managed the farm while Russell was gone shearing sheep.
In 1968 mom lost her son, Clairus, and then lost Russell in 1972.
In December of 1972 mom married Asahel Gridley. They were together for 14 years until they separated. Mom lived alone after that with a grandson, David Boyer, son to Scott Boyer. In her spare time, Mom loved to play cards twice a week with the local girls and was very active in the Hagerman Senior Center. Mom loved to cook and was always making her famous Angel food cake for everyone’s birthday. She also was consistent in watching her favorite basketball team play, the Golden State Warriors.
Mom loved all her grandkids, great grandkids and great, great grandkids: Rita, her boys, Hayden and Morgan of Colorado; Charlene, her boys, Wesley and Bruce of Washington; Alett, her kids Jake, Jordan and Josie of Boise; Casey, and his son Jayden of Boise; Holly, and her stepson Jeremy and his kids, Mary and Wyatt of Boise; Raven of Boise; and Jasmine Call, along with her kids, Quinton and Bailey of Hagerman. Near or far, Mom’s love for her family never wavered.
Mom was preceded in death by her late husband, Russell; her three sisters; three sons, Clairus, Scott and Alan; and three grandkids, Reggie, Chelsea, and Russell.
Mom’s contagious laugh, bright smile, and spunky personality will be missed by her family, friends, and the community of Hagerman.
Funeral Service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery Sat. Aug 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hagerman Alumni Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mom’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
