August 16, 1937—September 30, 2019
Doris Dell Baker died Sept. 30, 2019 at the home of Ray and Ruth Helvy in West Valley City, Utah. She was born Aug. 16, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Russel Riggs and Thelma Lucille (Miller) Riggs. She graduated from Murtaugh High School and received a BA degree in Home Economics from the University of Idaho in 1959. She then taught high school for a year in Asotin, Washington.
On June 15, 1958, Doris married George LeRoy Baker at her parents’ home in Murtaugh, Idaho. She was later sealed to him and her family in the LDS temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had five children: Anabel, Ruth, David, Paul, and Thelma Baker.
Doris was raised in a Christian home and was a true daughter of God all her life. She served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many Relief Society callings in various wards and stakes. She served her last calling in the Relief Society of the Weiser, Idaho Second Ward in 2014. She had an enduring faith in Jesus Christ and loved the scriptures and helping others.
Doris was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a good friend to every person she ever met. She always took time to listen or share a laugh, or even tears with anyone in need. She loved cooking and sewing for her family, making quilts, and researching family history. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
You have free articles remaining.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Thelma Riggs, and her youngest son, Paul Baker.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Baker, her brother, Dean (Nina) Riggs, her daughters Anna Baker, Ruth (Ray) Helvy, and Thelma Baker, her son, David Baker, her granddaughters Tiare Shingleton, and Suzannah Helvy, and her grandsons Mel Shingleton, Iosefa Shingleton, Robert Shingleton, Russell Helvy, Michael Helvy, and Bryan Helvy, and nine great grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, CNAs, PTs and other medical professionals who cared for Doris as her health declined. Special thanks to those at Jordan Valley Medical Center, Hunter Hollow Care Center, and most of all to Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls following the funeral. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.