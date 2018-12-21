September 19, 1929—December 19, 2018
Doris Bowman, an 89 year old resident of Buhl, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls.
Doris was born in Galena, Kansas on September 19, 1929 to Charles and Ruby Haynes. She was an only child that grew up in Kansas before moving to the Magic Valley in 1935.
She attended Buhl High School, where she met Donald Bowman. They were married for 61 years and had 5 children. After Donald passed away in 2009, she remained in Buhl where all of her kids and grandkids could visit and enjoy her company.
She is survived by her son, Curtis (Margo) of Albuquerque, NM, and her daughters, Linda (John) Buckmaster (Hagerman, ID) and Debra (Steve) Palmer of Sacramento, CA. She had 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, David W.; daughter, Janis L.; and granddaughter, Sarah.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mason and Dr. Hyatt, Bridgeview Estates staff, and Heritage Hospice for their compassion, kindness, and care of Mom in her final months.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018, 2:00 PM at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl. A graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Memories and condolence for the family may be left on Doris’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
