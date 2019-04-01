Obituary: DoraLee Roth

May 3, 1936—March 19, 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Aunt passed away on March 19, 2019 at the Lodge at Bear Creek in Grapevine Texas with her family by her side.
Doralee was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 3, 1936 to Jacob M Stevens and Virginia (McFarland) Stevens. DoraLee graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1954. She worked many years in the floral business. She was a Master Floral Designer. She also worked in the Insurance Business.
She married Herman Junior Roth “J” on September 24, 1954. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity on May 2, 1960. They were together for 63 years. DoraLee was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in her ward and stake callings. “J” and Doralee served in the Micronesia Guam Mission for two years.
She is survived by her husband “J”, three sons Randy Allen (Kerry Lyn), Ricky Lee (Wendy), Kevan Clark (Diana), (Tamy) and one daughter, Lorri Ann Grieco (Russell) also 15 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Two brothers Dean (Deanne) Stevens, Larry (Debbie) Stevens, One sister Karol “Kay” Parks (Clint) and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother and her in-laws Herman and LeVerne Roth.
A memorial will be held on April 6, 2019 at 4:30PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 222 Birch St. in Kimberly.
