Donnie LeRoy Vawser, age 30 of Eagle, Idaho passed away on August 31, 2019 in Cascade, Idaho.
Donnie was born September 23, 1989 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Dick and Donna Vawser. Donnie was the best husband to Zandrea for seven wonderful years; and loving Father to his daughter Weslie.
Donnie lived a full life of adventure. He was an avid motocross rider throughout his life, but also loved golfing with his best friends or being on the water.
You have free articles remaining.
Donnie is survived by his wife Zandrea Nelson-Vawser, daughter Weslie Mae Vawser, parents, Dick and Donna Vawser, grandmother Elizabeth Vawser, sisters Amy Hansen, Jennifer Schutte, Kari Skinner; and numerous extended family and loved ones. Donnie is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Pearl Peterson and Richard Vawser.
A Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. To share a memory please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a college fund set up for Weslie at Idaho Central Credit Union.
To plant a tree in memory of : Vawser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.