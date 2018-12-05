Try 1 month for 99¢

August 25, 1970—December 2, 2018

Donna Murphy passed away at age 48 on December 2, 2018. She was born in Woburn, Massachusetts on August 25, 1970. She later married Khone Sengvanhpheng (Michael Murphy) and became a mother to Mangda (Amanda) Sengvanhpheng and Eric Sengvanhpheng.

First and foremost, Donna sacrificed everything to ensure her children and family were well taken care of. Beyond her family, she had a soft spot in her heart for children and those in need. No matter the cause, it could be students selling candy for a school fundraiser or folks raising money for the sick, Donna gave what she could.

Donna worked hard throughout her life and spent her last 20 years at Clear Springs Foods. Donna made each morning a ritual to prepare for a unique day ahead. She would carefully coordinate her hair and makeup with stylish outfits before a long day on the job, radiating personality from underneath her uniform. Learning how to celebrate special details within the ordinary routines of our lives is an inspiration we can all take to heart.

Donna was like no other woman. She loved blasting loud music, pampering her shih tzu Lola, sneaking chocolates, taking long canyon walks, and trying her luck at the casino — with many a win. A sense of style and adventure defined Donna’s approach to life.

Donna is survived by her husband, Khone Sengvanhpheng; daughter, Mangda Sengvanhpheng; and son, Eric Sengvanhpheng, family, and friends. She will forever be our hearts.

A funeral service will take place at Farmer Funeral Chapel on Saturday December 8, 2018 at 2 pm where Donna will be honored by her family and friends. Thank you for being with us.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Donna’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary: Donna Murphy
