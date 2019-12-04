September 25, 1941—December 3, 2019
Donna Mae Glaesemann Markham Jones, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from a long illness. Our hearts can rest easy now that she is at peace.
Donna Mae was born Sept. 25, 1941, the first daughter of Alfred Roland Glaesemann and Martha Emma Dietz Glaesemann. When they brought her home from the Cottage Hospital in Burley, she was welcomed by her brothers, Delbert, Mark, and Duane. The family was later joined by her sister, Elnor, and brother, Max. Donna lived most of her life in the View area south of Burley; attending Springdale Elementary school, Burley Jr. High School and Burley High School. After graduating from high school in 1959, Donna attended Idaho State College (ISU) and obtained her cosmetology license.
On April 30, 1961, she and Garland Edward Markham III were married in Burley, Idaho. They lived and farmed in the View area after their marriage. To this union were born Alfred Edward and Edith Mae. While she lived and farmed in View, she enjoyed gardening, handy-work and caring for her family by sewing many of their clothes and making delicious meals from home- canned produce from her garden. She and Garland were later divorced.
One fateful day, Donna waited for the mail by the mailbox in front of the house. When the mailman drove up, he asked Donna if she would like to be his substitute driver. Thus, began a career that neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night kept Donna from the swift completion of her appointed rounds for more than 30 years. During her career as the “mailman” she was the president of the District 2 Idaho Rural Letter Carriers Union where she attended several Regional Letter Carriers Union meetings and National Letter Carriers Union meetings. Her trips to these meetings sparked a love for travel.
On July 20, 1991, Donna and George Leonard Jones were married; bringing Randy, Karla, Scott, Gary and Denise into her family. After Donna and Lenny were married, she was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lenny and Donna were sealed for all time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Before illness stole her joy, Donna reveled in spending the summers traveling in the fifth-wheel camper with Lenny and the winters basking in the heat of Yuma, Arizona. One of her favorite pastimes was attending auctions and yard sales. Many a bargain brought joy to her heart. Her yard and flower gardens filled her summer days and brought an abundance of beauty to the world. After illness crept into her life, her main pastime was quilting and crocheting. While spending winters in Yuma, she attended a local quilting club, making many quilts that now grace the homes of her children and grandchildren. Donna crocheted with gusto! Her children and grandchildren and many friends were the recipients of her handy-work.
Donna is survived by her husband of 28 years, Lenny Jones; her children and their spouses, Eddie and Brenda Markham, Edith and Glenn Leckron, Randy and Danielle Jones, Karla and Russell Taylor, Scott and Melody (Evans) Jones, Gary and Gayle Jones, and Denise and Russ Mallory; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Elnor Woodbury (Mervin); and her brothers, Delbert Glaesemann (Sharon Ross), Mark Glaesemann, and Max Glaesemann (Beverly Rogers). She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Duane.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Idaho Chapter in Donna’s name to help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat, and ultimately cure this horrible disease.
